Meeting to be held in Lumby Sunday to organize rally in support of family of slain woman

Photo: Facebook

Support for a slain North Okanagan woman and her family continues to grow.

On April 13, Tatjana Stefanski was allegedly abducted from her home west of Lumby.

Two days later, it was confirmed her body had been found, sending shockwaves through the community and sparking anger that the suspect in her death was arrested and released.

There has been talk on social media about holding a rally demanding justice for the 44-year-old mother of two. One such event planned for Friday afternoon was cancelled, however talk of holding a rally continues to build.

On Sunday in the Lumby Curling Rink starting at 4 p.m., a "co-ordination meeting" is being held to organize a future event.

A post on the Lumby Rant and Rave Facebook page says attendees can learn how to “use your grief for good” and support Tatjana's family.

Lumby's Okanagan Outpost is selling 'Justice for Tatjana' decals at the store, located at 1960 Vernon St.

The store is donating 100 per cent of the proceeds to Tatjana's family.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help the family receive things like counselling, therapy, living expenses and lawyers.

Some people have expressed frustration with the RCMP for releasing the prime suspect in the case, but Tatjana's partner, Jason Gaudreault, has defended police and their handling of the situation.

“I would like everyone to please understand that the problem lies at a way higher level than the police. Trust me, they are doing all they can do within laws and regulations. Do not lash out on them. This is about the catch-and-release laws that need to be changed at a way higher level,” Gaudreault wrote on a Facebook post Friday.

On Saturday Gaudreault posted: “Tatjana deserves to be remembered as the case that changes our catch-and-release laws forever. There is no reason anyone should have to live in fear. There are better ways to keep tabs on violent offender crimes. Together let’s make a stand we can make it happen. And lastly please do not blame the police or RCMP they have to follow these laws and honestly have been quite helpful in many ways. Be safe everyone, love each other and let’s all come together.”

Because of concerns for their safety, Gaudreault and Tatjana's two children have vacated their home.