Breaking this bylaw could be a costly mistake.

At their regular meeting Monday, Vernon city council will get a brief update on the stormwater drainage bylaw.

“Administration has a draft stormwater drainage bylaw that is being co-ordinated with interfacing bylaws,” the report says.

“Administration will present the bylaw to council at the May 27 meeting.”

The current draft of the bylaw includes the ability of the city to fine up to $50,000 for violations of the bylaw.