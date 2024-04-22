Vernon city council will get update on fires and overdoses at bus stops and public washrooms

Photo: Tracey Prediger

The highest concentration of fire calls in Vernon happen in the city's downtown core.

That's according to a report that will be presented to Vernon city council at their next regular meeting, Monday.

During the April 8 council meeting, council inquired about the number of fires in bus shelters and the cost of repair. Council also inquired about the number of overdose calls in the downtown bus exchange washrooms and the public washrooms near Nature’s Fare on 30th Avenue.

“Due to how this information is collected, it is not possible to provide a precise quantitative answer,” the report states.

“Our response 'heat maps' provide a general picture of where certain types of calls are occurring.”

From Jan. 1 until April 8 the maps indicate the following:

The highest concentration of fires is located between 32nd and 35th streets from 25th Avenue to Coldstream Avenue.

City-wide total fires as of April 12, 2024 is 86

The highest concentration of overdose/man-down calls is located along 25th Avenue focused near 34th and 37th streets.

Total overdose/man down calls as of April 12, 2024 is 244

Conversation with firefighters provided the following qualitative information: