Vernon city council will get update on fires and overdoses at bus stops and public washrooms

The highest concentration of fire calls in Vernon happen in the city's downtown core.
That's according to a report that will be presented to Vernon city council at their next regular meeting, Monday.
During the April 8 council meeting, council inquired about the number of fires in bus shelters and the cost of repair. Council also inquired about the number of overdose calls in the downtown bus exchange washrooms and the public washrooms near Nature’s Fare on 30th Avenue.
“Due to how this information is collected, it is not possible to provide a precise quantitative answer,” the report states.
“Our response 'heat maps' provide a general picture of where certain types of calls are occurring.”
From Jan. 1 until April 8 the maps indicate the following:
- The highest concentration of fires is located between 32nd and 35th streets from 25th Avenue to Coldstream Avenue.
- City-wide total fires as of April 12, 2024 is 86
- The highest concentration of overdose/man-down calls is located along 25th Avenue focused near 34th and 37th streets.
- Total overdose/man down calls as of April 12, 2024 is 244
Conversation with firefighters provided the following qualitative information:
- VFRS responds to fires in bus stops with some frequency. There have been at least two fires in the bus shelter located near the Upper Room Mission. Another recently occurred at the 3700 block of 33rd Street, where the bench was burned.
- Often fires are small and not a lot of damage occurs.
- There have been minor fires in the downtown washroom near Nature’s Fare where toilet paper and other combustibles have been set on fire.
- There have been overdoses in and around both the washrooms near Nature’s Fare and those near the bus exchange.
- As of April 12, VFRS has responded to 1,286 calls for service.