Pedestrian safety at Highway 97 intersection on Vernon council agenda

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Highway 97 will be a topic of discussion at the next Vernon city council meeting.

At their regular meeting Monday, administration will update council on the intersection of Highway 97 and 30th Avenue.

At the April 8, regular meeting council inquired about collisions and near misses with pedestrians at Highway 97 and 30th Avenue.

“Near misses are typically not reported to the RCMP or ICBC, so there is no data available,” the staff report says. “Since May 2019, there were approximately 16 collisions at this intersection. Half of them involved a pedestrian, cyclist or scooter rider.

“Administration is working with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure on the upcoming transportation plan and will include options to improve active transportation safety along both Highway 6 and Highway 97 in the plan.”

Also at the April 8 meeting, council inquired about the status of the highway corridor studies.

The report states the Highway 97 Vernon Traffic Management Study was last updated in July 2015.

“Most of the minor improvement recommendations, such as changing signs and signals, have been completed. None of the capital project recommendations, such as changing lane configurations at intersections or adding a traffic signal at 35th Avenue, have been completed,” the report says.

The majority of the capital projects fall under the responsibility of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Traffic improvements recommended by this study will be reviewed and considered for inclusion in the new transportation plan, in collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.