Repairs to the Enderby and District Sports Complex expected to be complete by September

Photo: City of Enderby

They may not have won the 2024 Kraft Hockeyville contest, but Enderby residents will have their arena back by the fall.

The Enderby arena and curling rink was closed for the season in January due to mechanical issues. The North Okanagan community then made it to the final four of Kraft Hockeyville, but failed to win the top prize of $250,000.

However, because it was a Hockeyville finalist, the city will receive $25,000.

On Friday, Enderby officials reported the investigation into the mechanical problems that led to the shut down of the Enderby and District Sports Complex has concluded.

Repairs are now proceeding and it is anticipated the facility will be operational by September.

The following work has occurred or is in progress:

The refrigeration chiller has been drained, inspected and confirmed to be in good working order, such that it can be returned to service. The chiller, which is an expensive and critical system component, did not sustain damage prior to the facility shutting down.

The corroded steel brine header on the arena side of the complex has been removed and disposed. A brine header made of material found in newer arenas, which is resistant to corrosion, will be installed this summer.

The contaminated brine has been flushed from the refrigeration system and will be replenished with clean brine.

The suspected brine leak in the floor has been discovered, which will be repaired. Pressure testing has confirmed the existence of a single leak, which will reduce the total repair costs.

“I would like to thank our community for the tremendous support that they showed to the Enderby and District Sports Complex,” Enderby Coun. Shawn Shishido said. Shishido is also the chair of the Enderby and District Services Commission.

"Despite the unfortunate circumstances, how our community came together was inspirational. The support that we saw regionally, provincially and across Canada was absolutely phenomenal, and I would like to thank each and every person for the role that they played in getting us to this point. We could not have done it without you.”

The city did not say how much the repairs would cost.