Silver Star Bear Stewardship encouraging people to manage food attractants

Photo: Silver Star Bear Stewardship

A young black bear has been spotted foraging for food on Silver Star Mountain near Vernon.

A post on the Silver Star Bear Stewardship Facebook page Thursday said the bruin “is currently finding food rewards at the SilverStar Depot. She will be around your homes soon looking for more easily accessible food rewards.”

People are being encouraged to take steps to reduce possible attractants on their properties.

“Please take down bird feeders and manage garbage around your home. The depot is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Friday) if you need to move out some garbage. Also cars with food in them are an easy target as bears are amazing at opening your doors. Believe it or not. It takes a whole community to keep bears safe,” the Facebook post said.

This is the time of years bears are coming out of hibernation and they are looking for food.

"Food that will attract bears to neighbourhoods include garbage, bird seed and compost. Fed bears quickly become conditioned to food handouts and will teach their cubs to approach people to get these inappropriate food rewards,” Conservation Officer Ken Owens told Castanet in an earlier interview.

The BCCOS says the best way to stay safe, prevent property damage and prevent the unnecessary killing of bears that come into conflict with humans, is to secure attractants.

"If you manage bear attractants around your house, worksite, or campsite you can keep your family safe and keep bears from being destroyed," says Owens.

For more information on being bear aware, click here.

If anyone experiences conflict with dangerous wildlife they are advised to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters or RAPP hotline toll-free at 1 877 952-7277 or visit the RAPP website.