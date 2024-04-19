MP Mel Arnold will advocate for justice in death of Tatjana Stefanski

Photo: GoFundMe

MP Mel Arnold said he is closely following the case of Tatjana Stefanski.

Stefanski was found deceased near earlier this week after allegedly being abducted from her home west of Lumby on the morning of April 13.

The suspicious death of Stefanski has generated a ground swell of support for her boyfriend and children.

People are also highly critical of the suspect in the case being released from custody.

In a statement posted to his website, the North Okanagan-Shuswap MP said he was “was alarmed to learn of the disappearance of Tatjana Stefanski last week and I share in the shock that the news has caused across our communities, especially for her family and loved ones to whom I offer my deepest condolences as this investigation unfolds.

“As the representative for the North Okanagan-Shuswap elected to the federal legislative branch of government, I am committed to do all that I can to support the ongoing investigation and future steps to ensure justice is served.”

Arnold said although the RCMP is aligned under the executive branch of the federal government, he is ready to advocate to the prime minister and cabinet of the executive branch on behalf of the RCMP who are leading and executing the investigation should the RCMP identify to me the need for such support.

“The impacts of violence, especially domestic violence and violence against women and girls must motivate all of us to do our upmost to prevent violence in our society,” Arnold said.

“I will be following this investigation as it evolves and if federal laws need to be strengthened to prevent the heartbreak, violence and injustice inflicted on victims and their loved ones and communities, I am committed, as an elected federal legislator, to doing so.”

Earlier this week, Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu posted to Facebook, saying she’s shocked and saddened by Tatjana Stefanski’s death.

“Violence, particularly domestic violence and violence against women and girls, has no place in our society,” reads the post. “It is imperative we come together to address the root causes of such atrocities and work tirelessly to prevent them from occurring in the future.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family receive things like counselling, therapy, living expenses and lawyers.