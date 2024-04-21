City of Vernon will temporarily release treated wastewater into Okanagan Lake

Photo: City of Vernon/file photo

The City of Vernon will temporarily be pumping treated wastewater into Okanagan Lake as it works to repair a broken irrigation pipe.

To complete the repair of the pipe in the 500 block of Commonage Road adjacent to Roses Pond, the city’s spray irrigation system must be shut down and water will be temporarily diverted to Okanagan Lake via the deep-lake outfall pipe.

The shut down is expected to take place the week of April 22 and last for approximately one day.

Unique in the Okanagan area, the city typically uses 100 per cent of its high-quality treated wastewater to supply irrigation water to local golf courses, agricultural lands, parks and other properties.

The city also has the ability to divert treated reclaimed water to Okanagan Lake when necessary. When treated water is diverted from the spray irrigation system it enters the Okanagan Lake through a pipe than runs approximately seven km into lake and ends 60 m below the surface.

To ensure that both the land and lake ecosystems are protected, reclaimed water from the Vernon Water Reclamation Centre (VWRC) is treated to high standards, set by the Ministry of Environment, and monitored accordingly.

