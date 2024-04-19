Vernon Pickleball Association to take part in fundraising event for assistance dogs

Photo: Pacific Assistance Dogs Society

Pickleball is going to the dogs, literally.

The Vernon Pickleball Association will be joining a province-wide charity event Saturday in support of the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society.

VPA will be one of 25 participating clubs, and is hosting its fundraising event from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Okanagan Wealth Advisors Pickleball Complex. The evening will have competition geared towards newer and recreational players. There will also be a silent auction.

“I'm excited to welcome everybody out to participate or cheer on the players at our Paddles for PADS event,” said event organizer Barb Byrne.

“I look forward to meeting a few of these amazing dogs and their trainers, and hope to hit our fundraising goal of raising $3,000.”

VPA says many local businesses and residents have donated items and money for the event, and all funds raised will be going to PADS.

The public is encouraged to attend to cheer on their favourite players and will have the chance to meet PADS volunteers and their canine companions.

“PADS is delighted to have the Vernon Pickleball Association take part in the Paddles for PADS Charity Pickleball Tournament’ said Tara Doherty with PADS.

“Their support raises much needed funds and awareness about PADS and our life-changing assistance dogs.”

More information about PADS can be found online, and more information about VPA can be found online.