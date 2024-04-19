Vernon Community Expo returns to Kal Tire Place North Saturday

Photo: Vernon Chamber of Commerce

Vernon’s fourth Community Expo is taking place this Saturday.

Put on by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce, the expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kal Tire Place North.

The free event will have more than 90 booths with businesses, nonprofits and government groups for North Okanagan residents to connect with.

"Whether you’re interested in discovering local products, learning about services available in the area, or getting involved with charitable initiatives, the expo aims to showcase the best of what the North Okanagan has to offer,” reads a release from the chamber.

There will be free face-painting, planetarium shows by the Okanagan Science Centre and displays of RCMP and Vernon Fire Rescue vehicles.

Both the City of Vernon and District of Coldstream will be in attendance. Several employers will also be onsite to give information about job opportunities.

The event is sponsored by Lake City Casino and World Health and Fitness and is meant for residents to learn more about their community.