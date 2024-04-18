Interior Health issues drug alert for Vernon area

Photo: IH

A drug alert has been issued for the Vernon area.

Interior Health is warning there has been an increasing amount of xylazine in street drugs.

According to IH, xylazine use is associated with abscesses and other skin ulcerations that do not heal on their own, often becoming infected and complicated.

Current harm-reduction advice for drugs containing xylazine is to use as little as possible with caution.

The drug looks like beige or off-white chunks and powder.

Xylazine carries a high risk of overdose, amnesia, sleepiness and nodding out for a long time.

Overdose victims may not respond to naloxone and long-term use carries heightened risks.

The alert is in effect through April 25.