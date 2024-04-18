MLA Sandhu condemns domestic, gender-based violence following death of Lumby woman

Photo: GoFundMe

Another local politician is speaking out following the death of an allegedly abducted Lumby woman.

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu posted to Facebook Thursday, saying she’s shocked and saddened by Tatjana Stefanski’s death.

“Violence, particularly domestic violence and violence against women and girls, has no place in our society,” reads the post. “It is imperative we come together to address the root causes of such atrocities and work tirelessly to prevent them from occurring in the future.”

Stefanski was allegedly abducted by her ex-husband according to social media posts from her partner and daughter.

RCMP sent out a missing persons alert on April 13 saying Stefanski “left suddenly” with her ex-husband. Mounties initially named the ex-husband before retracting that, saying the person named was never involved. Police have not released a corrected name.

Mounties say they found a woman’s body while investigating a missing persons report in Lumby, but have not confirmed the identity of the body found. They have, however, confirmed that Stefanski is dead. Foul play is suspected and a suspect believed to be involved was arrested in the vicinity and released the next day.

Sandhu says Stefanski’s disappearance sent shockwaves through the community. She offers her condolences and unwavering support to Stefanski’s family and friends.

“As we continue to follow the developments of this investigation, I remain committed to ensuring our laws are robust and effective in preventing such tragedies from happening again,” said Sandhu. “Together, let us honour Tatjana's memory by striving for a future where every individual can live free from fear and violence.”

Anyone experiencing gender-based violence and seeking information, support or resources, can contact Archway Society for Domestic Peace online or by calling 250-558-3850. Those in crisis can call the 24-7 line at 250-542-1122.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family receive things like counselling, therapy, living expenses, and lawyers.