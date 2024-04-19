Vernon Farmer's Market kicked off its 45 season Thursday

The Vernon Farmers' Market is back.

The outdoor market officially kicked off the 2024 season Thursday in the Kal Tire Place parking lot.

The market is also one of the oldest in the Valley, celebrating 45 years this year.

“We are bigger than when we opened last year, so that was nice to see,” Market manager Frances Callaghan said, adding there were 45 vendors for opening day.

“We have returning vendors and we also have a lot of new vendors that came out,” Callaghan said.

The early market features jewellery, wine, vegetables, beef, pork, artisans and more.

“There is something for every part of the family,” she said.

And the number of vendors will increase as the season progresses. At its peak, the market will have more than 100 vendors.

“We are seeing more and more vendors applying, so we are seeing a lot of new faces with new products,” Callaghan said. “Everything is local here, it is all made, baked or grown by the vendors themselves.”

There was some concerns last year when the city increased the cost of using the arena parking lot, but Callaghan said it is not keeping the vendors away.

“It's always a concern when the prices go up, being a non-profit organization, but we are learning to work with the city and they are learning to work with us as well,” she said. “We are just taking it year by year right now and seeing how each year goes.”

Callaghan said the vendors are returning and new vendors are applying to attend the market.

“People are learning how important it is to have local and it is a great place to do small business,” she said.

The market is held every Monday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit the market's website.