Former employee sues Armstrong IPE, seeks severance

Photo: IPE

A former employee is suing the Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede.

Court documents show Vanessa Emily Walker filed a claim against the Armstrong IPE on April 16, claiming severance pay in lieu of notice.

Walker is seeking $12,600 – a total of $12,756 with filing fees included. Walker says she’d worked for the IPE from June 14, 2022 to Sept. 7, 2023 when she was let go with no notice.

According to the claim, “there was no just cause for the termination.”

The claim says Walker was paid in lieu of notice under the Employment Standards Act, but was not provided reasonable notice under the common law. Walker claims she’s entitled to severance pay in lieu of notice under the common law.

According to Thomson Reuters, Canadian common law has an "implied contractual term" for non-unionized employees which requires reasonable notice of termination if there's no just cause.

IPE general manager Heather King told Castanet she had no comment about the claim.

The IPE is an annual stampede in Armstrong with rodeo, rides, food and carnival games.