Fourth annual fishing derby held on Okanagan and Shuswap lakes

Photo: Jennifer Bowden/Instagram file photo

Anglers will once again be casting a line to benefit the BC Children's Hospital.

Brewed In Canada is holding its fourth annual fishing derby April 20 and May 11 to raise money for the hospital dedicated to helping sick kids.

The Okanagan derby takes place on the Okanagan Lake Saturday and the Shuswap derby takes place on the Shuswap Lake May 11.

Registration is now available online for the two events. The cost is $100 per boat per lake, with $25 from each registration going towards the first place prize for that lake.

“This means the more anglers that register, the higher the first-place cash prize will be,” said organizer Mandy Davis, adding $75 of the registration goes directly to BC Children's Hospital.

The second place prize is valued at $1,000 per lake and third place prize is valued at $500 per lake. There will be a kids' division as well with first, second and third prizes to be determined.

“Anglers are fishing for rainbow trout only, and are expected to follow the regulations and restrictions for the lake they are on as per the Freshwater Fishing Regulations in BC,” Davis said.

Last year's fishing derby raised $37,000 for BC Children's Hospital through the derby as well as having a silent auction at Finz Bar & Grill in Blind Bay after the Shuswap Derby as well as other.

“I am in the works of doing an online auction this will be taking place closer to the Shuswap derby, and the link will be announced on our Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as our website,” Davis said.

“We will be doing a Derby Day in the Bay after party at Finz Bar & Grill again we will have live music, silent/online auction, prizes and more from 5 to 9 p.m.”