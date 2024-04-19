Armstrong Stock Dog Showdown takes place this weekend at the Armstrong fair grounds

Photo: BC Stock Dog Association

Some very smart dogs will be showing what they can do at the Armstrong Fair Grounds this weekend.

Comprised mostly of border collies, the Armstrong Stock Dog Showdown will give the dogs a chance to do what they do best and round up cattle.

Woody Huijbregts said the action starts at 8:30 a.m. both days and admission is free.

“These are well-trained dogs that are used in everyday ranch life, working with cattle and helping with chores,” Huijbregts said. “They are coming to compete and show off how well their dogs are trained.”

Huijbregts said people are invited to attend the event, but they are asked not to bring their own dogs.

“It's going to be a fun day for the family to watch the dogs compete,” Huijbregts said.

The BC Stock Dog Association was formed more than 30 years ago to promote the ability of the working stock dog on ranches and farms through training, demonstrations, trial competitions and education of the public.

Trials are also held throughout British Columbia, providing stock dogs and their handlers an opportunity to showcase their skills herding sheep and cattle through courses designed to simulate everyday work on the farm.

The Armstrong event is one of several BCSDA meets held in various parts of the province.

