City of Vernon offering two programs to plant trees and fight climate change

Photo: Pixabay

The City of Vernon wants to help residents turn the town green and combat climate change.

This Earth Day, the city is launching the 2024 sustainability-grants and tree-voucher programs which will help Vernon residents engage in sustainable neighbourhood actions that can make a real difference.

“There has never been a more important time to take action at a local level in order to foster a more sustainable way of life,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “These two programs that are being offered by the city will provide excellent opportunities for our citizens to connect with one another, take small easy steps forward, and possibly establish new, home-grown sustainability initiatives from the ground up.”

Sustainability grant program

The sustainability grants program encourages participation in actions that promote environmental and community resiliency. For 2024, the program will include separate spring and fall application periods. Grants up to $2,000 will be available to encourage sustainability projects led by Vernon residents, youth, non-profit organizations, and community groups.

For information on this program and how to apply, click here.

Deadline to apply is June 15.

Tree voucher program

The city’s tree voucher program provides Vernon households with a $25 voucher toward the purchase of a shade tree to plant in their yard. Vouchers may be used to purchase trees at Nicholas Alexander Home & Garden Centre or Swan Lake Market & Garden.

“We are encouraging residents to plant trees,” said Kevin McCarty, city climate action specialist. “Trees can help offer energy cost savings by providing shade, reduce sound and dust pollution to your property, and reduce the impacts of stormwater on flood events – all while enhancing the value of your property.”

For more information and to apply for your voucher, click here.

Vouchers are limited.