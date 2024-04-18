Okanagan Gondola gets approval at RDNO meeting, zoning change adopted

Chelsey Mutter

The Okanagan Gondola Project plans are officially moving up.

At the Board of Directors Meeting Wednesday, the Regional District of North Okanagan adopted a zoning change needed for the project to progress.

The RDNO also unanimously passed a development variance permit, required when property owners want to do something different than what is allowed in bylaw regulations.

The DVP was part of the conditions laid out by the RDNO to developers prior to adopting the zoning change. The permit waives the requirement to pave a portion of the driveway aisle and increases the maximum distance of a parking space to the entrance of a commercial building.

Other conditions set by the RDNO required developers to get approvals from both the Agricultural Land Commission and a Commercial, Environmentally Sensitive Lands, and Riparian and Swan Lake Development Permit.

As of the April 17 meeting, all of the conditions have been met.

“It is a big milestone,” said Rav Soomal, vice president of operations with Ridge North America, the project developers. “Next steps will be building permit issuance and construction.”

The project was initially announced in 2022, and promises spectacular views of Kalamalka Lake. Alongside the gondola, developers have listed ziplines, mountain coasters, amusement and recreation facilities, mountain biking and walking trails among a variety of ways they plan to develop the property.

"The summit is probably one of the most iconic spots on the property. Right at the summit you're gonna have a beautiful restaurant right on the perch of the cliff and there's 360 degree views of the valley looking back at Predator Ridge. It's going to be a really special spot."

Soomal says it's an exciting project for the entire Okanagan Valley.