Lumby secondary and elementary schools restricting access after serious incident earlier this week

Photo: SD22

It is not a hold and secure, but the two schools in Lumby are restricting public access to the buildings.

When asked by Castanet if Charles Bloom Secondary School and JW Inglis Elementary School were on a hold and secure because of the serious incident earlier this week, School District 22 Supt. Christine Perkins said “just the front door only is open due to an abundance of caution” and that “all programming is normal.”

Tensions have been running high in the North Okanagan community since the alleged abduction of Tatjana Stefanski April 13 from her home west of Lumby.

Police said Stefanski was last seen in her ex-husband's 2007 black Audi A6 while driving in Lumby.

On April 15, Stefanski's daughter confirmed her mother was deceased.

Tensions rose even higher when it was announced a suspect in the case had been released on strict conditions.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for comment on the school situation.