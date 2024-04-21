Fundraiser planned for Vernon Community Radio Station

Vernon's community radio station has one final hurdle to clear before it can start broadcasting.

The station's final step is to purchase, install and maintain a radio transmitter on the station's radio tower. On April 25, Don Cherry’s, in the Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre, will be hosting the Power the Tower fundraiser to raise money for 97.9 Valley FM.

Performers at the fundraiser include Shawn Lightfoot, Marv Machura, Cat Wells, Garry Grosso, Duane Marchand, Carolyne Anele Dickson, Kris Andres and Manfred E. Harter.

There will also be a silent auction.

“We are just one step away from making the dream of community radio station on the airwaves of Vernon a reality,” said Marv Machura, volunteer radio show host.

“So much work has gone into getting to where we are now, it would be a tragedy if we don’t manage to cross the finish line."

The fundraiser starts at 6 p.m.

In 2017, the Vernon Community Radio Society formed and began the long road to where they are now with a studio, equipment, broadcasting license, local programming and online streaming at ValleyFM.ca.

According to a press release, if the society can not get on air soon, “they will lose their CRTC license."

In 2020, the CRTC, Canadian Radio Telecommunication Commission, approved the frequency 97.9 FM for the station.

For more information, click here or go their Facebook page.