Vernon Search and Rescue take to Okanagan Lake in preparation for summer season

Photo: VSAR

While most Vernon residents were relaxing and enjoying a sunny weekend, members of Vernon Search and Rescue were training for the approaching summer season.

VSAR volunteers took to Okanagan Lake with all three of its rescue craft to practice a variety of rescue scenarios.

“New boat crew members started their on-water training and our operators honed their skills. There was a lot of practice of the basics like launching and trailering as well as some more advanced rescue skills, navigation, onboard electronics and shoreline retrievals. We wrapped up the day by practicing towing boats,” said a post on the VSAR Facebook page.

“If you are feeling the itch to get on the water, please take some time to ensure all of your equipment is in good working condition and you know how to use it. If you think you might be a bit rusty at the boat launch, try and get out on a quiet evening to get in some practice reps. Nobody wants to dust off the cobwebs on a busy Saturday.”

VSAR has provided search and rescue services to the North Okanagan since 1960.

The region covers around 7,500 square kilometres and includes lakes, alpine, rivers, valleys and various other terrains. Members train in these different areas to safely operate in all the challenging environments that surround North Okanagan.

VSAR currently has approximately 60 members and volunteers who contribute over 6,000 hours per year with tasks, administration and training.

VSAR is considered one of the “anchor” units in the Province of BC and has a full suite of search and rescue capabilities.