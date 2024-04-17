Vernon business unveils winners of annual Wrap the Van contest

That's a wrap for an annual Vernon business contest.

Each year, Fox Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical holds a Wrap the Van contest, where two non-profit groups are selected to have their branding on separate Fox work vans for a year.

Along with the free advertising, revenue generated by the vans is donated to the selected charity.

On Wednesday, the vans were officially unveiled and for the next 12 months, one van will benefit the Vernon Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store and the other the Big Bear Child and Youth Advocacy Centre out of Kamloops.

Sue Fox, with Fox Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical, said the Vernon-based company is “very grateful” for the support in both Vernon and Kamloops.

“We very much value the support of our community,” she said. “It's a nice way to reach out and give back and to also support organizations that are working so hard that don't have a platform to really get their voice out there.”

The wraps will not only let people know the agencies exist, but will have contact information so people can reach out for assistance or to volunteer.

Gena Barzan operates the Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store, and said she is thrilled with all that Fox is doing to help her, help others.

The thrift store helps provide for animals year round and is especially active when disasters such as wildfire strike the area.

But the thrift store also helps area seniors with monthly food hampers.

Fox also provided several charitable groups with financial donations.

Barzan said she will use the money to help top up the food hampers with some bacon and fresh eggs.

“We haven't been able to provide eggs every month, so this is going to be a very nice treat for them all,” Barzan said. “It's about helping people. We actually help all of the Okanagan and Shuswap area.”