RCMP respond to concerns over release of Lumby homicide suspect

RCMP cites the “not insignificant” threshold for criminal charges amid social media concerns over the perceived catch-and-release of a man suspected a North Okanagan homicide.

A woman’s remains were found in rural Lumby on April 14 while RCMP were investigating the alleged abduction of Tatjana Stefanski. Mounties have not released the identity of the deceased woman although Stefanski’s daughter confirmed her mother’s death on Facebook, shortly after the police release.

Foul play is believed in the woman’s death and major crimes is investigating.

Police said they arrested a man nearby who is suspected to be involved in the woman’s death. The arrest was on April 14 and the man was released the next day under mandatory conditions.

Staff Sgt. Kris Clark says the investigation is still in its infancy.

“I think everyone would agree that our focus should be to ultimately hold the person responsible for the woman's death accountable,” said Clark.

“Suspicious death investigations are complex and can take time for the police to gather all the relevant evidence and submit a Report to Crown Counsel (RCC).”

Damienne Darby with BC Prosecution Services confirms they have not received a report from police, explaining investigations can take time, and “this is very normal in homicide cases.”

In 2016, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that criminal court proceedings must be completed within 18 months for provincial files and 30 months for superior court cases. Clark says this ruling is not a factor in the Lumby suspicious death case, because it’s still early.

Police can only hold suspects without a charge for 24 hours. No criminal charges have been laid in this case.

Support for family of Tatjana Stefanski.

A GoFundMe has been created to support Tatjana Stefanski’s partner Jason Gaudreault and their family.

“This family and Tatjana’s memory deserve Justice to the fullest extent of the law,” reads the GoFundMe.

“Your shares of posts, kind words and offers of assistance are greatly appreciated. Jason has to now navigate life raising three children and jump through all the hurdles that losing Tatjana will bring. Let’s help take some of the load off of their family at this time.”

In an update to Facebook on Wednesday morning, Gaudreault says his family has received a lot of support from friends and family.

“Thank you to those friends for your direct involvement in helping with continued support and taking a lot of pressure off of me,” said Gaudreault.

“We need changes in our justice system or laws changed I have personally been trying to get into contact with area MP leaders to share this story. We need this out to get things changed."

The GoFundMe alleges Stefanski’s remains were found on April 14.

“The suspect was located at the vicinity and was taken into custody. He was later released from custody with a list of mandatory conditions,” reads the GoFundMe.

“As the family awaits justice, they are left feeling scared and hopeless. This man is freely walking among us in our community.”