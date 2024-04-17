North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold not happy with latest federal budget

Photo: File photo

Mel Arnold is not impressed with the 2024 federal budget that was announced Tuesday, citing numerous issues with the multi-billion dollar plan.

The North Okanagan-Shuswap MP slammed the budget saying, “Prime Minister Trudeau introduced his ninth consecutive deficit budget that is adding to Canada’s unprecedented public debt that has already increased inflation and interest rates.

“Budget 2024 both increases and compounds financial stressors already affecting Canadian citizens, employers, communities, and local governments who all face continuous tax hikes to pay for Trudeau’s deficits,” Arnold said in a press release.

“Canada is now spending more on debt interest than it is on healthcare services, and trends like this will be worsened by this latest short-sighted Trudeau budget.”

The feds are estimating to spend $54.7 billion on public debt charges in 2024-25. The budget did not provide a yearly number for health spending, but instead a promise to spend $198.82 billion over ten years. BC will receive $28.41 billion over ten years.

Arnold said that despite new inflationary spending, the Trudeau government continues to fail to connect federal resources with real actions and investments that are long overdue.

“Trudeau has cut funding for protecting British Columbia’s waters and ecosystems from invasive mussels and failed to support enhanced mental wellness and addiction treatment services while contractors with connections to his party continue to rake in hundreds-of-millions of dollars,” he said.

Arnold said he's disappointed because the budget does not deliver the support or policies that the North Okanagan-Shuswap “needs to increase housing, fight the opioid epidemic, support mental wellness, increase public safety, and restore the security and stability that we all need.”

Arnold said he will continue to assess the budget and work with local governments and organizations, Indigenous and non-Indigenous, in an effort to connect our communities with opportunities that may exist in the budget.