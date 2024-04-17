Vernon court rules accused to remain in custody ahead of trial

Photo: Tracey Prediger

A North Okanagan man accused of touching a person under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose has been ordered to remain in custody until his trial later this summer.

Elden Robert Caldwell, 31, is in custody on three charges, all involving the same complainant under the age of 16.

He's charged with touching a person under the age of 16 years for a sexual purpose, failing to comply with a prohibition order by communicating or having contact with a person under the age of 16 years, and failing to comply with a probation on communicating or having contact with a person under the age of 16 years.

Caldwell attended Vernon court virtually for a detention review hearing Tuesday.

The contents of the bail hearing and the judge's reasons are covered by a routine publication ban to avoid tainting a future jury.

Caldwell's trial is currently scheduled for Aug. 12, 2024.