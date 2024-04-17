Addiction treatment facility in Lumby has new publicly funded beds and six month waiting list

Photo: Tracey Prediger

A North Okanagan woman is one of the first people to receive care from one of nine new publicly-funded beds at an addiction treatment facility in Lumby's Creighton Valley.

Lindsay-Ann Coville is hoping to learn skills at the Red Road Recovery facility to help her survive. She's a recovering drug and alcohol user who says if it wasn’t for the call she received in February from Red Road Recovery, she'd likely be dead by now.

“I had detoxed on my own and had applied to nine different treatment centres. …I felt hopeless and just got down on my knees and prayed,” she says.

That’s when Coville got the call saying Red Road Recovery had a spot for her. The Lumby treatment facility now offers nine publicly-funded beds in addition to the 14 privately-funded spaces already operating.

In a ceremony which featured Indigenous drummers, an Okanagan singer, and a Syilx language lesson, Jennifer Whiteside, the provincial minister of mental health and addictions, talked about the importance of partnerships like this one when it comes to combating the ever-complicated road to recovery caused by the toxic drug crisis.

“Not everybody has the same trajectory, not everybody has the same wellness path, and we have to find and create conditions for people tor have the kind of care they need, when they need it, where they need it,” Whiteside said.

The nine publicly-funded beds are now part of 600 spots in treatment facilities across the Interior of BC. The NDP government has committed 73 million for addictions recovery across the province.

“Our communities are really hurting right now. These are really tough times, it’s volatile, the world is volatile. We have a housing crisis, an affordability crisis. We are very much in the echo of covid,” said Whiteside, who also acknowledged youth mental health is a government priority.

Okanagan Indian Band Chief Byron Louis says so much of addiction is people trying to self medicate due to trauma in their lives. He’s noticed a deadly gap between the time someone detoxes and the time it takes to get them into treatment. Along with closing that gap, Louis asked the ministry for more follow up.

“You need to do the follow up. There needs to be asking these people one year, two years, three years after they’ve been through their treatment, 'How are you doing? What are you struggling with? Do you need life skills?'"

Whiteside also heard from OKIB councillor Cindy Brewer who brought up another gap in service for anyone going through the judicial system. She condemned the rule preventing anyone on probation or before the courts from accessing treatment.

“These people come out after detoxing in prison, and there is no where for them to go.”

Whiteside appreciated the feedback and said her government was working to fill the gaps in care.

Scott Tremblett, executive director and CEO of Red Road Recovery, says although grant money from the Canadian Mental Health Association and the provincial government has allowed for more spaces in their facilities in Lumby and Sorrento, there is still a six-month waiting list to get into their programs.

Coville believes if she had to wait that long for treatment, her addictions would have won.

Red Road Recovery will be opening their next facility in Salmon Arm and has plans to offer even more treatment spaces as funding allows.