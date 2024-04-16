RCMP issue correction in case of deceased Lumby woman

Photo: North Okanagan RCMP Corrections made on ex-husband's name and spelling of Tatjana

Vernon RCMP have issued a correction in relation to the case of a missing Lumby woman who has been found dead.

Tuesday afternoon, police said “the incorrect name of the ex-husband associated with the missing person was released to the public” during the initial release on April 13.

Staff Sgt. Kris Clark says the name has now been removed from the publication.

“To address this inaccuracy, the RCMP would like to clarify that the person initially named, Vitali Steffen, was never and is in no way connected to our investigation," said Clark.

He also corrected the initial spelling of Tatjana Stefanski, from Tatiana.

When contacted by Castanet, RCMP declined to release the correct name of the man linked to the investigation.

According social media posts by Tatjana Stefanski’s daughter, the ex-husband alleged by the family to be involved in the incident uses the last names Stefanski or Steffan.