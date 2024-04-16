Squash tournament for all levels being hosted in Vernon

Photo: Contributed

Squash players from across B.C. will soon be in Vernon for the 2024 Nixon Wenger Vernon Squash Open Tournament.

The tournament will take place from April 19 to 21, and has about 60 players already registered, including some big B.C. names.

"We're excited to welcome players from various clubs around the province to Vernon for a weekend of competitive squash," said Michael Arding, tournament director.

Peter Trafford, last year’s open division runner up — and Roster’s own pro — will be playing to reclaim the title he won in 2022. He’ll be competing against 2023 champion Jay Anderson, who hails from Bonnington, B.C.

Other notable names include Shawn Zwierzchowski from Chilliwack, Jake Hooker from Kelowna and Graham Kerford from Victoria.

This year, a ladies draw will take place, highlighting the growing interest of women in the sport.

"The tournament has seen steady growth in recent years, and we're proud to continue that tradition," Arding said.

The community is welcome to watch the games, with matches taking place throughout the weekend.