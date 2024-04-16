Planned repairs for Grindrod water system coming in over budget

Photo: RDNO

The Regional District of North Okanagan board is considering spending another $96,000 on work urgently needed on the Grindrod water system.

According to a staff report going before the board Wednesday, the lowest bid to complete work on the water system was $96,000 higher than what the regional district budgeted. Staff are now recommending additional funding – pushing the total project up to $311,000 from the original $215,000.

Equipment within the Grindrod pump house and water treatment plant have experienced significant corrosion since being installed in 1997. The project would replace corroded and end-of-life process piping and valves and would improve flow management and process control within the pump station.

“This project is high priority and cannot be delayed as there are already two failures in the header pipe and critical valves are extremely corroded,” reads the report.

“If the header develops a major leak, it could put the customers out of water for an extended period and if a [water treatment plant] valve fails, a boil water notice would need to be issued until replaced; unfortunately, there is no redundancy in most of the GRW system.”

The entirety of the project is to be funded by the Electoral Area "F" Community Works Fund.

Staff are recommending the 2024 budget be amended to allow the increased funding.