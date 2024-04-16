RCMP confirm it has a suspect, still no charges laid in massive blaze that destroyed several Vernon businesses last summer

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Clean up for the fire site has been off-and-on for more than month and progress is beginning to show Click here to view gallery Photo: Chelsey Mutter Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed More than nine months have passed since a massive fire destroyed several businesses in Vernon’s downtown. Now, after months of investigation, Mounties confirm they have identified a suspect but charges have yet to be laid.

“A suspect was identified and the file was later submitted to our partners at the BC Prosecution Service for their consideration and review of potential charges,” writes RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski in an email to Castanet.

“Crown prosecutors and police have been working closely in collaboration to ensure all crimes are investigated fully and that all necessary evidence to support charges has been provided.”

It is welcomed news to Gary Batula whose family owns the site where the building used to sit, on the corner of 30th Street and 29th Avenue in downtown Vernon.

“This is a massive relief to know this is still on someone’s desk and that this is still on [the RCMP’s] radar," says Batula.

He says the blaze has been heartbreaking to not only his family but to the business community that suffered a huge loss with the gutting of several shops, and services – including the Okanagan Eatery.

The clean up process of the fire site has been an arduous and costly process for the Batulas who have endured harsh comments from the community for their handling of a situation no one asked for.

“We’ve been ridiculed on social media and I would just love to have it over and done with,” says Batula.

The BC Prosecution Services has confirmed it received a report and charges are being considered.

“Complex files such as this can take some time for the police to obtain the necessary evidence (sometimes including expert evidence), and to conduct follow-up investigation, as needed,” says BCPS spokesperson Damienne Darby.

Terleski says Mounties working closely with the Crown supports a "mutual goal" of maintaining public safety and bringing solid cases to court. As it stands, the Crown is currently reviewing all information and no timeline has been given as to whether there is sufficient evidence to lay charges and proceed with a prosecution.

Batula understands the Crown is likely backlogged and, although he is ready for closure, he’s prepared to wait in hopes of an arson charge that leads to conviction.