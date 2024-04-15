Daughter confirms mother's death in alleged Lumby abduction

Photo: Contributed Tatjana Stefanski

UPDATE 5:30 p.m.

The daughter of the woman who was allegedly abducted near Lumby has confirmed her mother's death.

Selina Stefanski, daughter of Tatjana Stefanski, posted an update to her Facebook page just before 5 p.m. Monday evening.

"Tatjana has been found, unfortunately she isn't with us anymore. We loved her so so much and she's in a better place now," reads the post.

The update comes shortly after the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit said they found a woman's body while investigated an alleged Lumby abduction. Mounties would not confirm the deceased's identity, but did say the person believed to be responsible was arrested and released the next day.

Selina says her mother's ex-husband was "left to roam free" and has been released from custody "which is absolutely disgusting.

"He was also apprehended hours after being released 600 metres from our home and had been seen walking towards our property," reads the post. "He was released once again after that."

"She was an amazing mother and I would never want anyone else to replace her. My only wish is to be able to talk to her one more time," said Stefanski.

RCMP announced on Saturday that they were looking for Tatjana Stefanski and her ex-husband Vitali Steffen. The next day, Tatjana's current partner alleged she was abducted by Steffen, and pleaded with the public to keep sharing information about the case.

Steffen has not been charged criminally in relation to the case.

ORIGINAL 4:06 p.m.

North Okanagan RCMP have found a woman’s body while investigating an alleged abduction in the Lumby area.

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit says it’s investigating a suspicious death after Mounties found a deceased woman in a rural location on April 14. Police say foul play is believed to be the reason for the death.

“At this juncture, investigators believe that this incident is isolated and that no threat to the public exists” said Staff Sgt. Jason Smart with the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

A man believed to be involved in the death was arrested nearby on Sunday, police said. He was released from police custody on Monday April 15 under mandatory conditions he must abide by.

Staff Sgt. Kris Clark told Castanet he was unable to confirm the identity of the deceased woman.

RCMP have been searching for Tatjana Stefanski in an alleged abduction after she met with her ex-husband Vitali Steffen and “left suddenly with him” on Saturday morning near Lumby. Social media posts from Stefanski’s current partner and daughter were widely shared over the weekend pleading for the public to continue sharing posts searching for the woman.

Investigators are asking for any dash cam or video footage from April 13 at 7 a.m. to April 14 at 10 a.m.

Mounties asked for footage from along Hwy 6 to the west of Lumby, the village of Lumby, and north along Shuswap Avenue or Lumby-Mabel Lake Road towards and up the east side of Mabel Lake. Anyone with footage is asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit tip line at 1-877-987-8477.