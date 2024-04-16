BC Labour minister talks task force addressing illicit drug use during stop in Vernon

Photo: Harwinder Sanhu BC Labour Minister and local MLA meet with union reps

BC's Labour Minister Harry Bains discussed incoming policy updates to address illicit drug use in B.C.hospitals as he visited Vernon to hear from various local public service union reps – including the BC Nurses Union.

Bains wouldn't disclose any specific discussion details, but did say nurses brought forward their concerns over increasing workloads and daily risks to their health and safety. Bains was quick to point out that every worker in this province has the right to work in a safe environment and come home safely at the end of their shift.

“I think we need to work with the health authorities, we need to work with the nurses. If there are any gaps, if there are any risks to their health and safety. How do we deal with them? That was the discussion,” says Bains.

When asked how mandated supports for illicit drugs at B.C. hospitals could impact worker safety, Bains said no decisions have been made by the task force set up to explore the options and gather information.

He's referring to the task force Health Minister Adrian Dix set up and directed to standardize how to deal with patients who use illicit drugs and have substance-use disorders. The policies and procedures are expected to be mandated across all health authorities and allow patients to use in designated hospital spaces.

Bains says the task force is working with various parties involved.

"The task force's role is to work with the nurses, work with the health authorities, work with the local health and safety committees," said Bains. "How do we deal with people who come with addiction? How do we deal with them so that there is a policy that protects workers, nurses, other health care workers, and at the same time, we provide the care that is needed to the most vulnerable in our society?"

He likens the current drug use in hospitals to a time when people would break the rules and smoke in the bathrooms. Saying smoking was a problem before there was a policy and the same is true now for the addicted.

“Then there's a procedure, how to deal with them and how to protect our workers. So I think the same thing is to make sure that the workers’ health and safety is number one priority. At the same time, we provide care to those who come to the hospital with that compassion, and the services that they need.”

Joining Bains to hear from union reps was Vernon-Monashee MLA, Harwinder Sandhu. They say the discussions were productive and gave teachers, nurses and first responders a chance to be voice current challenges each group faces.

“Is the government on the right track, are there some of the policies that we should be doing differently? What is working, what is not working? … it was all a listening exercise,” said Bains about the discussions.

Bains was in Prince George Sunday night before coming to Vernon for all-day meetings, Monday. He heads back to his home riding of Surrey, Tuesday.