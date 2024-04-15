RCMP say update imminent on alleged abduction of North Okanagan woman

Photo: Jason Gaudreault Tatjana Stefanski

Mounties, for now, have no updates on a missing Lumby woman, but more information is expected soon.

Staff Sgt. Steve Mancini said Monday he had no information to release about Tatiana Stefanski, 44, who was last seen near Lumby on Saturday morning.

“Nothing that I can release right now, but I do know they’re working with interdivisional comms to get the update out right away,” Mancini told Castanet.

Social media reports from Stefanski’s daughter and current partner say her first name is actually spelled Tatjana. Both her daughter and partner were active on social media Sunday, asking for the public to continue sharing posts about Stefanski.

A public Facebook post from partner Jason Gaudreault alleges Stefanski was abducted from a home just west of Lumby. He also says she was last seen wearing a blue jacket and grey sweats with rubber boots.

Police say Stefanski and Steffen were last seen in Steffen's 2007 black Audi A6, with a B.C. license plate GK 188L, while driving in Lumby.

Stefanski’s daughter, Selina Stefanski, said in a public Facebook post that the vehicle RCMP were searching for was found empty. The report has not been confirmed by police.

This story will be updated as more information is known.