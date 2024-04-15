BC SPCA forced to euthanize horse following seizure in Armstrong

Photo: via BC SPCA

The BC SPCA says it recently seized three horses from an Armstrong property, and euthanized one.

Eileen Drever, BC SPCA senior officer for protection and stakeholders relations, says the organization will be recommending charges against the owner of the horses once the investigation is complete.

Drever says their helpline received a call from a concerned member of the public about the horses located on a farm on Highland Park Road.

BC SPCA constables executed a warrant on April 9 and the three horses were seized. One of the animals met the definition of being in critical distress laid out in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act and was “humanely euthanized”.

The SPCA says the remaining horses have been removed from the property and are currently under the care of a veterinarian.

Additional details were not released.