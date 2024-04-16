High fire risk cedars and junipers should be replaced to FireSmart your home

Tracey Prediger

Hot summer temperatures, an increase in drought-like conditions and the threat of traveling embers from wildfires have many homeowners taking a closer look at the landscaping on their property.

FireSmart BC and the City of Vernon are taking a proactive approach to lessening the effects of wildfire on communities by offering home assessments and landscaping advice to anyone wanting to minimize their home’s ignition risk.

Wess Brassard is a Vernon firefighter and FireSmart coordinator who admits there is no such thing as a fire-proof plant but says there are plants that won’t ignite as quickly as others.

He also warns that many popular choices for privacy hedging like junipers or cedars can catch fire fast and are dangerous plants to have close to your home. Instead he encourages homeowners to consider a no-burn perimeter around their houses.

Homeowners who struggle with replacement options can find help online at FireSmart BC's landscaping hub or visit their local garden centre.

“There’s a FireSmart hub online that you can go to and you click your property address or your area and it tells you your hardiness zone which then recommends any type of trees, shrubs, grass that is FireSmart, drought tolerant and native to your area,” says Brassard.

The City of Vernon has partnered with Nicholas Alexander Garden Centre and Swan Lake Nursery to help residents make the right plant choices.

Travis Nagy is the operations manager with Nicholas Alexander and says he’s seeing more and more customers exploring their FireSmart options.

“Just because it’s FireSmart doesn’t mean there’s no options. They could be anything from small shrubs, to edibles; fruit trees and large trees so there’s lots to choose from for sure.”

Every homeowner who takes even the smallest of steps to mitigate fire risk, helps improve the community’s overall resilience to wildfires.

“FireSmart and the City of Vernon want to see landscaping, we want to see trees. We just want to see the right landscaping and the right trees in the right places,” Brassard says.