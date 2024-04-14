Okanagan Gondola project back before RDNO, another hurdle could soon be passed

Photo: Ridge North America Conceptual summit rendering

The North Okanagan should soon be one step closer to getting a gondola.

The Okanagan Gondola project will be before the Regional District of North Okanagan again, Wednesday. RDNO staff is recommending the board of directors adopt a bylaw allowing a zoning change for the project.

RDNO set conditions for Ridge North America, the projects developers, that must be met before the zoning change can be approved. Conditions required developers to get approvals from both the agricultural LAnd commission and a Commercial, Environmentally Sensitive Lands, and Riparian and Swan Lake Development Permit. Both of which Ridge North has obtained.

The final hurdle – the development variance permit – is also in front of the board at Wednesday’s meeting, if that is issued the list of conditions will have been fully met and the zoning change is expected to be adopted.

Ridge North America told Castanet in the fall that it expected ground to be broken on the project sometime this year, and the gondola to open in 2025. The gondola was initially announced in 2022 and has been slowly passing through approval channels,

The attraction site is adjacent to Highway 97, near the intersection with Bailey Road, in RDNO Electoral Area B and partially within the Agricultural Land Reserve. The gondola is promised to have spectacular views of Kalamalka Lake.