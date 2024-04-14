Partner of missing woman pleads with public to keep sharing information on social media

Photo: Jason Gaudreault Tanjana Stefanski

The partner of a missing woman alleges she was abducted from the Lumby area Saturday morning, and he's asking the public to keep sharing information about her disappearance online.

Saturday evening, the Lumby RCMP said 44-year-old Tatiana Stefanski was last seen at about 8 a.m. Saturday morning near Lumby speaking with her ex-husband Vitali Steffen, before she left "unexpectedly with him."

In a public Facebook post, Stefanski's current partner Jason Gaudreault alleges she was abducted from a home just west of Lumby. According to social media, her first name is actually spelled "Tatjana."

"There will be heavy police search today so can everyone please let them do their work. Tatjana’s kids and I are hope for the best but her ex's mental state may not be good," Gaudreault said Sunday morning.

"Please for the safety of everyone, please lay back and avoid interfering. We want Tatjana home safe, her kids and I love her so much and miss her. We need her home safe."

Gaudreault is asking the public to continue to share posts about Stefanski to spread the word. One of his posts has been shared more than 2,900 times.

Police say Stefanski and Steffen were last seen in Steffen's 2007 black Audi A6, with a B.C. license plate GK 188L, while driving in Lumby. Gaudreault says Stefanski was last seen wearing a blue jacket and grey sweats with rubber boots.

Saturday afternoon, multiple Castanet readers reported a large number of police vehicles travelling north to the Vernon area from Kelowna. Police have not confirmed the large police presence was related to Stefanski's disappearance.

Anyone who sees Stefanski or Steffen have been asked to call 911.