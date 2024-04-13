Lumby RCMP are in search of missing woman

Photo: File Photo

Lumby RCMP are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing 44-year-old woman.

According to police, Tatiana Stefanski was last seen at approximately 8:05 a.m. on April 13, while speaking with her ex-husband Vitali Steffen before leaving unexpectedly with him.

RCMP say they were last seen in Steffen's 2007 black Audi A6, with a B.C. license plate GK 188L while driving in Lumby.

Castanet has received multiple news tips of more than 25 emergency vehicles heading north from Kelowna.

Castanet has reached out to police to see if there is a connection, but have yet to hear back.

If you see Tatiana or Vitali you are asked to call 9-1-1.

The story will be updated when more information becomes available.