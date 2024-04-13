Vernon Spring Wellness Fair taking place today and Sunday

Photo: Darren Handschuh

It's all about feeling better at the Vernon recreation centre this weekend.

The Vernon Spring Wellness Fair is taking place today and Sunday in the rec centre auditorium.

Organizer Chris Madsen said there are 76 vendors at the popular event that started in 2006.

“It's so popular that we do it bi-annually,” Madsen said. “Anything to do with health and wellness or just making your life better, it's here.”

Massages, acupuncture, cosmic rocks, equilibrium hypnotherapy and more can be found at the fair that is on until 5 p.m. today and then from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Madsen said over the last few years, there has been a rise in popularity of energy lights, healing sounds, herbs and other such remedies.

“Getting back to nature more for healing, like our grandmothers used to do,” he said.

Admission is free.