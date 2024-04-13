Vernon's Upper Room Mission is working with the BC SPCA to provide pet food to those in need

Photo: Upper Room Mission

The BC SPCA is teaming up with the Upper Room Mission to provide food for pet owners who may otherwise not be able to afford it.

Diane Waters, BC SPCA outreach specialist said the Vernon Mission is the latest of 149 groups the BC SPCA works with province-wide.

“We are able to provide them a little bit of pet food on the regular,” she said. “This is to support clients who come in on a walk-in basis.”

"We will now have accessible pet food and other pet items for any community members who need some support in keeping their furry friends healthy and full," said a post on the URM Facebook page.

Since the Vernon SPCA closed its doors last year, Waters said working with the URM is a way to help area residents and to maintain a presence in the city.

“We have also partnered with the Lumby Food Bank, the Enderby Food Bank, we also provide food to the Armstrong Food Bank and we are waiting to speak with (Vernon's) Turning Points,” she said.

Waters said the BC SPCA also works with animal-control officers in Penticton “so they have supplies they are able to bring around to folks that may need it.”

The BC SPCA has also hired a Vernon service community co-ordinator.

The co-ordinator is in charge of the pet food bank and will act as a liaison for stray and animal intake as well as managing volunteer services in the area and conducting community outreach and support programs.