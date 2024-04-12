TNB Naturals showcasing products at Vernon Canadian Tire store Saturday

Photo: TNB Naturals

TNB Naturals is hosting a vendor day at the Vernon Canadian Tire store on Saturday where people can check out their line of products.

The Vernon-based company will be showcasing its "innovative horticultural solutions" from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“This exclusive event aims to highlight TNB Naturals' innovative solutions for indoor and outdoor gardening enthusiasts,” TNB said in a press release.

Attendees can expect informative demonstrations, expert advice and a special promotion where TNB is offering a free pair of their trimming shears valued at $19.99 for anyone who comes by the booth, and five free pairs for anyone that can show a receipt for a TNB purchase exceeding $15 from Canadian Tire.

From cutting-edge CO2 generators to advanced plant nutrients and enhancers, TNB Naturals offers a comprehensive range of solutions designed to maximize plant growth and yield.

"We are excited to collaborate with Canadian Tire for this special event right here in our hometown’’ said Josh Brazier, co-owner TNB Naturals. "Our mission is to empower growers of all levels with the tools and knowledge needed to achieve exceptional results. This vendor day presents an excellent opportunity for us to engage with the community and showcase the benefits of our products."

The event will feature live demonstrations of TNB Naturals' flagship product The Enhancer, allowing attendees to witness firsthand how the solutions can optimize their gardening efforts.

Knowledgeable staff will be on hand to provide personalized recommendations and answer any questions attendees may have.

“We invite all gardening enthusiasts to join us for this exciting event," added co-owner Travis Rypkema. "Whether you're a seasoned gardener or just starting out, there's something for everyone at TNB Naturals' Vendor Day. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to discover the latest innovations in horticulture and take your gardening to the next level.”

For more information about TNB Naturals and its range of products, click here.