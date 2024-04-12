Price of gas in Vernon has gone up again with the latest seven-cent-a-litre increase

Photo: Pexels

The price of gas has gone up yet again in Vernon.

The price at the pump took yet another jump this week, with gasbuddy.com reporting the majority of Vernon stations hiking the price to 174.9.

The price held steady at 167.9 for several days even after the provincial carbon tax was increased April 1.

But that reprieve is now over as Vernon stations have implemented a seven-cent-a-litre increase.

The latest price hike means petrol has gone up by a staggering 31 cents a litre since January in the North Okanagan.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, there was quite a difference in how much Kelowna drivers were paying. The Baron Road Costco was selling the liquid gold for 167.9, while others stations were 11 cents higher at 178.9.

Several stations were sitting at 171.9.

In Penticton, the price at the pump was 175.9 at the majority of stations.

Kamloops drivers were also seeing a wide range of prices with the Summit Drive Super Save coming in at 162.9, while other stations were between 171.9 and 178.9.

And as usual, Vancouver area drivers were paying even more with a single litre of gas going for 210.9 cents.

The highest price for gas in Calgary was 162.9.