Eighth annual Vernon Autism Walk takes place at Polson Park April 21

Autism prevalence in Canada is estimated to be one in 54 for children and youth between five and 17 years old.

That's from the National Autism Spectrum Disorder Surveillance System 2018 report.

The Vernon-based NONA Child Development Centre says autism is a complex neurobehavioral disorder that affects many areas of an individual’s life.

It’s characterized by challenges with social skills, communication, repetitive behaviours, speech and non-verbal communication.

The onset of symptoms is typically before the age of three and each child diagnosed on the autism spectrum may have very different needs. Strategies that may have been successful in the past for one child may not work with another child.

Therefore it is necessary for each child to be individually assessed and a personalized intervention plan created based on their needs and family goals.

On April 21, the eighth annual Vernon Autism Walk takes place at Polson Park starting at 1 p.m.

The walk gives children and families a safe place to celebrate World Autism month in addition to anyone else that may want to attend and donate.

The event features Kiki The Eco Elf, hot dogs by cash donation, a 50/50 draw, Floppy Shots and Bubble Wonders.

