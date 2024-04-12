Vernon businesses will pass cost of increased carbon tax onto consumers: Chamber

Chelsey Mutter

Vernon residents might feel the sting of carbon tax hike twice, as some local businesses say they won’t be able to absorb the increased costs and will need to pass it onto consumers.

Dan Proulx with the Vernon Chamber of Commerce says members were surveyed prior to the April 1 hike and businesses are looking for greater transparency over how funds from the BC Carbon Tax are spent.

The call comes after the BC NDP increased its provincially implemented tax up from $65 to $80 per tonne to fall in line with a federal increase.

The tax is meant to fight climate change, but Proulx said 80 per cent of chamber members don’t feel it’s an effective solution.

“They don't really feel that there's any reasonable alternatives out there,” explained Proulx. “It doesn't feel reasonable for them to be asked to go out and purchase an electric fleet of vehicles or change how their business is being heated. So they're forced to pay. And the other frustrating part that we hear from our members, it's just not very transparent how those taxes are used.”

He said some businesses were supportive of the tax increase but said the added costs from the tax would be passed onto consumers and they too wanted more transparency about the revenue.

Government transparency on the tax

Environment Minister George Heyman reiterated to Castanet that the carbon tax is necessary to fight climate change.

“One of the things we do annually with the climate change accountability report is lay out how much money we've spent versus how much we've taken in from the carbon tax, and broadly where that money is going,” said Heyman.

The most recent climate accountability report can be found online and outlines how B.C.’s carbon tax has been gradually increasing since its implementation in 2008. It also shows the B.C. tax has been required to increase with the federal benchmark since 2019, hence the increase on April 1.

The report published in November 2023 says the government expected to collect $2.7 billion in revenue from 2023/24.

The government expects to spend $2.8 billion in 2024. Some of the broad categories listed include the climate action tax credit, cleaner industry, climate preparedness and action, and “other climate spending.”

When asked for a concrete example of where climate funding is going, Heyman said the government is increasing wildfire training and fighting capacity. He also said it created a task force to hear from the community about their experience during last year's wildfire season when a travel ban was put in place in the interior.

Photo: 2023 climate change accountability report

Hit to business livelihoods

Proulx said the amount Vernon businesses will spend on the tax annually varies greatly. One local garden shop in Vernon will be spending about $10,000 while a local trucking company says it’ll be paying about $200,000 per year.

Those annual numbers would have just increased for members. Proulx says the tax is collected on things like gas for a fleet of vehicles, shipping goods to a business and heating a business.

When Castanet asked Heyman what he would say to local businesses who aren’t seeing the carbon tax work but are seeing a hit to their livelihood he acknowledged the challenges businesses face.

“I know that small businesses are facing challenges, and the last two years have been very hard,” said Heyman. “But among those challenges have been the challenges of the devastating impacts of climate change. We know that they're going to increase before they get better.”

He also pointed to the government lowering the small business tax rate by 25 per cent.

According to the B.C. accountability report, the carbon tax will be increasing $15 per tonne annually until it reaches $170 per tonne in 2030.