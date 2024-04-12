Vernon Starfish Program is kicking off fundraising campaign to provide food to less fortunate youths over the summer

Photo: File photo

The Vernon Starfish Program is kicking off its spring fundraising campaign to help feed less fortunate children through the summer months.

Celebrating its eighth anniversary this year, Vernon Starfish has provided thousands of meals to area school children who might otherwise go hungry, and the need is greater than ever.

Darryl O’Brian, director of operations, said the Starfish Program has experienced a 66 per cent increase in the number of students served since the last school year.

“Without weekly support from our school food programs, we believe students are likely experiencing food insecurity when schools are closed during the months of July and August, which is why we’re piloting a summer program this year,” said O’Brian.

“Food insecurity affects 18 per cent of families in BC and it’s hitting our communities hard,” said Mary Jackson, president of the Kalamalka Starfish Society which manages the Starfish Program. “The rising costs of food and housing make it challenging for families to ensure their children have enough to eat. This isn’t just about filling stomachs; it's about creating an environment where every child can thrive. Regular, nutritious food improves student health, learning and overall well-being.”

Throughout the school year, the Starfish Program provides 240 weekend bags of food to 20 elementary, middle and alternate schools in the North Okanagan.

These bags are a lifeline for students experiencing food insecurity, providing them with two breakfasts, two lunches, and two dinners as well as snacks, veggies and fruit over the weekends.

Schools identify students at risk and arrange for parental permission.

Save-On-Foods Village Green Mall provides food at cost, Wayside delivers the bags to a packing location and more than 50 volunteers participate in the delivery of the program.

One family said of the program The weekend food has helped to fill the gaps - and tummies - when we have no money left at the end of the month.”

