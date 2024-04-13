Vernon's Allan Brooks Nature Centre opening for the season April 20

Photo: Wayne Emde/file photo

Spring is in full swing and that means it's time to head to the Allan Brooks Nature Centre.

Located in Vernon, the ABNC will officially open for the season April 20.

And once again, the nature centre will provide a wide range of educational experiences and events for nature enthusiasts of all ages.

The season kicks off with a special presentation by Mikaela Cannon, who will conduct a foraging workshop, followed by the launch of her latest book.

“Cannon's workshop promises to enlighten attendees about the abundance of edible treasures found within the local ecosystem, fostering a deeper appreciation for the natural world,” said Cheryl Hood, ABNC manager.

This year marks the 24th season for the nature centre on Allan Brooks Way off of Commonage Road south of Vernon.

The ABNC has several events planned for the summer, including a collaboration with the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra.

Twilight Brass in the Grass takes place June 8 and us set amidst the backdrop of the nature centre.

“Music and nature will captivate audiences, celebrating the harmony between art and the environment,” said Hood.

Then on June 21, the ABNC is hosting a summer solstice barbecue with SilverStar Rotary and a special guest to be determined.

In July, the ABNC will host a Permaculture and Vermicomposting Workshop, providing participants with practical insights into sustainable gardening practices.

“From cultivating resilient ecosystems to harnessing the power of composting with worms, this workshop offers invaluable knowledge for eco-conscious individuals eager to make a positive impact on the planet,” said Hood.

And while visiting the ABNC, be sure to say 'Hi' to Smile, the centre's resident Turtle, and learn about the importance of habitat preservation for native species.

“Through interactive exhibits and informative presentations, ABNC endeavours to inspire environmental stewardship and foster a sense of responsibility towards our natural heritage,” Hood said.

For more information, visit the ABNC website.