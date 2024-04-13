Community rallying around Vernon man who has been dealing with cardiac issues for years

Photo: Kyra Olsen

A Vernon family that is active in the local sports community needs a helping hand.

Dylan Glover has been dealing with cardiac issues for the past few years and to help his family financially, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched.

Kyra Olsen organized the fundraiser for the Glovers, saying the stress and financial burden has been a lot for his family to handle.

“Last summer, Dylan was in heart failure and was rushed urgently to St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver,” Olsen said on the GoFundMe page. “Tina, his wife, had stayed by his side during this devastating time, leaving their three boys at home in Vernon.”

Dylan had open-heart surgery for a pace maker and a LVAD to be inserted - a device that is surgically implanted into the heart and pumps blood when a person is in heart failure.

The device is operated by a battery pack which must be worn 24/7.

Dylan remained in Vancouver for several months with Tina staying by his side and during his time in hospital, Dylan was added to the heart transplant list

“When he was stable enough to return home, there were still multiple trips to Vancouver that Dylan and Tina needed to make for monitoring of his LVAD,” Olsen wrote. “During this time, Dylan has not been well enough to work. This made Tina the main financial supporter for their young family.”

Then, on the evening of April 6, the family received a call that a heart was available.

“Tina and Dylan once again urgently packed up and headed back to Vancouver, leaving the boys behind,” Olsen said. “Dylan received his new heart April 8 and the following morning there were some setbacks. Reviewing the scans, the doctors are deciding if they need to proceed back to surgery.”

The road to recovery for Dylan will be a long one and Tina will continue to stay by his side in Vancouver as he gets well.

The Glover family is well known to the Vernon sporting community through hockey, lacrosse and rugby. They're always willing to pick up any volunteer shift for any sport and drive many kids to and from practices and games.

Olsen said the “financial burden and emotional stress on this family from travelling back and forth from Vancouver, medical expenses and keeping up with the increased cost of living has been a lot these past few years.”