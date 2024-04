Photo: RCMP

Natalie Cutler, 33, has been located safe and sound.

On April 8, Vernon RCMP issued a public appeal to help locate the woman who had not been heard from since March 29.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said Cutler “has been located safe and well. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to extend our appreciation to the public and our media partners for their assistance.”