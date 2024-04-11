Bomb squad disposes of grenades dropped off at Vernon RCMP detachment

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

A potentially explosive situation was defused at the Vernon police station Wednesday.

At around 11 a.m. April 10, an elderly man brought two hand grenades to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP detachment that he found while cleaning out a garage.

The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) was contacted and the grenades were secured in a police vehicle.

A safety corridor was then established and access to and from the building and parking lot was restricted.

On Thursday morning, Const. Chris Terleski said at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the EDU “attended and safely removed and dealt with the items.”

Terleksi had some advice should anyone encounter such items in the future.

“If any members of the public come across items like this or find anything that might be an explosive or dangerous, it's best to leave it in place and not transport it or take it out in public. The best course of action is to call us, so we can attend and deal with it in place,” he said.