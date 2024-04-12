Vernon's Daniel Powter wows judges on Canada's Got Talent

Vernon's Daniel Powter was having a good day on Canada's Got Talent.

Powter appeared on Canada's Got Talent where he performed his hit song Bad Day, which he also wrote.

According to Wikipedia, Powter's first single, Bad Day, was released in Europe in mid-2005.

Warner Bros. Records submitted the single for commercials, and it was chosen by Coca-Cola as the theme song for an ad campaign in Europe.

The song achieved heavy airplay in most European countries, peaking at No. 3 on the overall European airplay chart. It reached No. 1 on national airplay in Germany, No. 1 on the singles charts in Ireland and Italy, No. 2 in the United Kingdom — where it stayed in the Top 10 for 13 weeks — and No. 3 in Australia.

In the United States, Bad Day was used extensively on the television series American Idol in its fifth season. Powter sang the song live at the end of the final show of that season on May 23, 2006. The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Adult Top 40 and Adult Contemporary charts, making Powter the first solo Canadian male artist to top the Hot 100 since Bryan Adams in 1995.

The song also reached No. 1 in Canada, but Powter's other songs didn't seem to find the same commercial success.

Bad Day was named Billboard magazine's song of the year in 2006 and at the 2007 Grammy Awards, Powter received a Best Male Pop Vocal Performance nomination for the song.

On the Canada's Got Talent stage, Powter was accompanied by just a piano when he performed for the judges, which included longtime America's Got Talent judge and fellow Canadian Howie Mandel.

“Can I tell you something Daniel. You had a good day,” Mandel said to cheers from the crowd following Powter's performance.

“I never got a chance to play in Canada,” Powter said. “I have travelled the world and toured everywhere and I just want to thank you for bringing me home. This is my first time on Canada TV.”

Powter received unanimous support from all four judges and advanced to the next round of competition.